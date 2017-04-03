Wheaton man back in custody on 2011 c...

Wheaton man back in custody on 2011 cocaine charges

A Wheaton man, who was on the run for about three weeks, has been captured in Naperville and is back in custody. Kutayba Al Sumurrai, 26, was wanted on a no-bond warrant for a 2011 case in which he was charged with six counts of manufacturing or delivery of cocaine near a public housing agency dwelling.

