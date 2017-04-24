Wheaton dedicates tree to Baby Hope

Wheaton dedicates tree to Baby Hope

Police used DNA from Baby Hope to generate sketches of what her mother and father may look like age 25. Police still are looking for the baby's parents. People moved by the fate of Baby Hope, found dead last fall near Wheaton, can honor her memory Tuesday, April 26, at the Tree of Hope dedication while calling attention to safe haven laws, meant to protect babies from being abandoned.

