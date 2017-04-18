Wheaton College student dies after track and field accident
Ethan Roser, 19, a student at Wheaton College, died Saturday after being accidentally struck during a hammer throw event at a school track and field meet. A freshman at Wheaton College died Saturday after he was accidentally struck during a hammer throw event at a school track and field competition, college officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gang's in addison (Sep '07)
|22 hr
|anonymous
|176
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Rhett Adems
|368
|Livestock roaming free in Bartlette?
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Filthy Naperville
|21
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
|Gangs (May '08)
|Apr 11
|all is fair
|26
|NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16)
|Apr 10
|The whole town is...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC