What Makes Your Church Your Church?
What makes your church your church ? The distinctive elements within your building that tell the story of who you are as a faith community? These are the questions that Kevin Miller , recent executive director of resource development at Christianity Today and now senior pastor at Church of the Savior in Wheaton, Illinois, explores in the video series, " Telling Your Church's Unique Story ." Miller shares insights he gleaned from leading his previous church through a major adaptive reuse building project.
