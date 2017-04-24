Warrenville crash sends four to hospital

Warrenville crash sends four to hospital

There are 2 comments on the Daily Herald story from Wednesday Apr 19, titled Warrenville crash sends four to hospital. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

A crash in Warrenville Wednesday afternoon injured seven people -- four seriously enough to require a trip to the hospital -- officials say. Firefighters from Warrenville, West Chicago, Winfield, Naperville and Wheaton responded to the three-vehicle crash at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of Winfield and Warrenville roads.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jake

Schaumburg, IL

#1 Wednesday Apr 19
Ok, I don't fully understand how decisions are made on this. We're in a financial crisis in Illinois, and I assume that comes down to our counties and cities as well. But 5 different cities fire departments responded to a 3 car accident? Granted, an ugly accident, but really?
Second, why send these people all the way to edward hospital, when CDH is on winfield road, the same road that the even occurred on.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Keep drinking boys

Cicero, IL

#2 Thursday Apr 20
I will try to explain why you might see multiple departments at a scene like this. The intersection is Warrenville. Warrenville FD may have had most of their guys tied up at another scene. When this happens mutual aid goes into place where a truck or two from available surrounding towns come to man the emptied Warrenville firehouses to cover for the shortages. This is very common. Then an accident call comes in to those firehouses and the trucks roll out to cover the accident.

As to what hospital they go to depends on the nature of the injuries, which hospital is best suited to treat those injuries and also which hospitals are real busy in ER or not.

Most of all be thankful for the guys who roll and come to help.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naperville the Capitol of Liquor 15 min Go Cubs 6
Review: M C Property Management (Aug '08) 5 hr BMM 37
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 21 hr Erika Coffmen 369
News Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07) Sun RECENTLY RELEASED 4
gang's in addison (Sep '07) Apr 21 anonymous 176
Livestock roaming free in Bartlette? Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16) Apr 15 Filthy Naperville 21
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC