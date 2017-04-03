Two former COD students face armed robbery charges
Bond was set Wednesday for the second of two Glen Ellyn men, both now former students at the College of DuPage, who are accused of robbing a female student at gunpoint last fall in a COD parking lot. DuPage County Judge Richard Russo kept bond at $300,000 for Deandre Ford, 19, of the 300 block of Spruce Lane.
