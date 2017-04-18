Teen killed in freak hammer accident

Teen killed in freak hammer accident

A freak track and field accident kills US teen in Mason, as he was sturck in the head with a hammer. Courtesy: ABC A COLLEGE student has tragically died in a freak accident during an athletics competition when he was struck by a hammer throw.

