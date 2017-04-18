Teen killed in freak hammer accident
A freak track and field accident kills US teen in Mason, as he was sturck in the head with a hammer. Courtesy: ABC A COLLEGE student has tragically died in a freak accident during an athletics competition when he was struck by a hammer throw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|11 hr
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|gang's in addison (Sep '07)
|Fri
|anonymous
|176
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Apr 21
|Rhett Adems
|368
|Livestock roaming free in Bartlette?
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Filthy Naperville
|21
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
|Gangs (May '08)
|Apr 11
|all is fair
|26
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC