Sheriff: Man attacks woman on Illinois Prairie Path in Wheaton

The DuPage County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attacked a woman walking Monday afternoon on the Illinois Prairie Path in unincorporated Wheaton. Around 3:30 p.m., the woman was walking on the path between County Farm Road and Pleasant Hill Road, north of the intersection of Peter Road and Churchill Road in unincorporated Wheaton, when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff's office.

