Sheriff: Man attacks woman on Illinoi...

Sheriff: Man attacks woman on Illinois Prairie Path in Wheaton

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

The DuPage County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attacked a woman walking Monday afternoon on the Illinois Prairie Path in unincorporated Wheaton. Around 3:30 p.m., the woman was walking on the path between County Farm Road and Pleasant Hill Road, north of the intersection of Peter Road and Churchill Road in unincorporated Wheaton, when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 5 hr Josh Bartels 373
Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10) 7 hr Skybunny 112
Naperville the Capitol of Liquor Tue Go Cubs 10
Review: M C Property Management (Aug '08) Tue BMM 37
News Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07) Apr 23 RECENTLY RELEASED 4
gang's in addison (Sep '07) Apr 21 anonymous 176
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dupage County was issued at April 27 at 3:34PM CDT

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC