Police: Man confesses to attacking two women along Prairie Path near Wheaton

A Winfield man has confessed to assaulting two women on the Illinois Prairie Path near Wheaton since last September and may have followed or approached other women in the area, according to the DuPage County sheriff's office. Matthew D. Grover, 31, has so far been charged with one attack, which occurred Monday afternoon.

