New COD trustees want peace on the board
Two years of political division on the College of DuPage board is expected to end later this month when three new trustees are seated. All three newcomers, who were elected Tuesday, said they look forward to working with current board members to oversee the Glen Ellyn-based community college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Sun
|robert higgins
|8
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Apr 7
|Maddy Harris
|361
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic...
|Apr 2
|Eat more pork
|5
|Gangs (May '08)
|Mar 28
|ChiraqDemon21
|25
|Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16)
|Mar 27
|Psychovolo
|52
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC