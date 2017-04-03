New COD trustees want peace on the board

New COD trustees want peace on the board

Two years of political division on the College of DuPage board is expected to end later this month when three new trustees are seated. All three newcomers, who were elected Tuesday, said they look forward to working with current board members to oversee the Glen Ellyn-based community college.

