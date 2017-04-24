Music notes: Remada cuts a harder edge on 'Blackout' release
Rock/hip-hop crossover band Remada hinted at something heavier with the release of its latest single "A Better Tomorrow" back in March. The band celebrates the release of the new album "The Blackout" on Saturday, April 29, with a show with Heartsick , Gravesend , UnderFire and OUTDrejas at Cobra Lounge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|7 hr
|Noah Gevik
|374
|Naperville the Capitol of Liquor
|10 hr
|Go Cubs
|12
|Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10)
|Thu
|Skybunny
|112
|Review: M C Property Management (Aug '08)
|Apr 25
|BMM
|37
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|gang's in addison (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|anonymous
|176
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|robert higgins
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC