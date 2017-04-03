Montgomery man charged in Aurora shooting
A 27-year-old Montgomery man has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with a shooting earlier this year on Aurora's far east side, authorities said Thursday. Thomas Lachance, of the 200 block of Fernwood, was taken into custody without incident by Aurora officers around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the DuPage County Courthouse in Wheaton where he had a court date on unrelated charges.
