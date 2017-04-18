Lester: Mayor's epic road trip now in Congressional Record
U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, right, and Burr Ridge Mayor Mickey Straub at last week's village board meeting. Straub traveled to 50 states in 50 days to recite the Gettysburg Address at each state's capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livestock roaming free in Bartlette?
|14 hr
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Tue
|Jordan Meyer
|366
|Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Filthy Naperville
|21
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
|Gangs (May '08)
|Apr 11
|all is fair
|26
|NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16)
|Apr 10
|The whole town is...
|30
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|robert higgins
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC