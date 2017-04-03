Lake Zurich residents' credit scores
Village of Lake Zurich officials are touting a survey showing residents rank highly nationwide when it comes to credit ratings. In a news release, the village noted a just-released WalletHub report showing Lake Zurich ranked 152nd of 2,534 U.S. towns for average credit scores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|1 hr
|Nyssa Meloy
|358
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|7 hr
|Failures
|13
|Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic...
|Apr 2
|Eat more pork
|5
|Gangs (May '08)
|Mar 28
|ChiraqDemon21
|25
|Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16)
|Mar 27
|Psychovolo
|52
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC