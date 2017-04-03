Former Cantigny curator banned from f...

Former Cantigny curator banned from facility after weapons found

Chris Zielinski, pictured here in 2015, oversaw the museum's motor pool exhibits and taught museum guests about World War II period vehicles. A DuPage County judge has ordered a former curator at the Cantigny First Division Museum in Wheaton to stay at least 1,500 feet from any Cantigny Foundation facility and has banned him from calling the facility after museum officials allege they found his personal weapons cache at the museum.

