Facts: Fergie in Schaumburg, Elgin's ...

Facts: Fergie in Schaumburg, Elgin's key role on TV series

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Daily Herald

Oliver J. 'Judd' Kendall, a Naperville World War I hero who has a road, school and VFW hall named after him. That hit me as I was reading Burt Constable's column on the 100th anniversary of World War I, the forgotten war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 8 hr Tom Nelson64 362
NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16) 17 hr The whole town is... 30
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Apr 5 Failures 13
News Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic... Apr 2 Eat more pork 5
Gangs (May '08) Mar 28 ChiraqDemon21 25
Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16) Mar 27 Psychovolo 52
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,566 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC