Explore after-hours during Night at the Museum
The DuPage County Historical Museum's 40,000-plus artifacts don't come alive when night falls. But during Night at the Museum, the building will come alive as dozens of children and their parents explore the museum after dark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|6 hr
|Joana Rogers
|363
|Gangs (May '08)
|20 hr
|all is fair
|26
|NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16)
|Mon
|The whole town is...
|30
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|robert higgins
|8
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic...
|Apr 2
|Eat more pork
|5
|Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16)
|Mar 27
|Psychovolo
|52
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC