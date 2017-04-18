Elmhurst police find body at bottom of quarry
Elmhurst police say they have recovered the body of a man in his early 20s from the bottom of the quarry at West Avenue and First Street. Police and firefighters were searching the west side of the quarry Friday afternoon when the body was discovered around 12:40 p.m. The body was taken to the DuPage County coroner's office in Wheaton.
