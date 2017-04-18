DuPage seeking cause of Election Nigh...

DuPage seeking cause of Election Night website glitch

Thursday Apr 13

Officials are trying to find the cause of an Election Night glitch that forced DuPage County's website to be temporarily taken offline as residents awaited local election results. The review could set the stage for officials to seek changes in the way the DuPage Election Commission reports results in the future.

