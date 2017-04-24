DuPage inmate already on $3.5 million...

DuPage inmate already on $3.5 million bail racks up more felony charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Daily Herald

Jeremy Jones, already facing kidnapping charges related to the abduction of a Wheaton College student, faces more felony counts for conduct while he's been in jail, authorities said. An Elgin man, already being held on $3.5 million bail and facing 21 to 90 years in prison related to the abduction of a Wheaton College student, has racked up several new felony charges while he's been in DuPage County jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 2 hr Tracey Stone7125 371
Naperville the Capitol of Liquor 4 hr Go Cubs 6
Review: M C Property Management (Aug '08) 9 hr BMM 37
News Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07) Sun RECENTLY RELEASED 4
gang's in addison (Sep '07) Apr 21 anonymous 176
Livestock roaming free in Bartlette? Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16) Apr 15 Filthy Naperville 21
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,481 • Total comments across all topics: 280,552,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC