DuPage inmate already on $3.5 million bail racks up more felony charges

Jeremy Jones, already facing kidnapping charges related to the abduction of a Wheaton College student, faces more felony counts for conduct while he's been in jail, authorities said. An Elgin man, already being held on $3.5 million bail and facing 21 to 90 years in prison related to the abduction of a Wheaton College student, has racked up several new felony charges while he's been in DuPage County jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.