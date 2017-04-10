DuPage facility renamed for retired judge
A DuPage County-operated nursing facility in Wheaton has been renamed in honor of a retired judge who donated $2 million to help its residents. Moy, a Hinsdale resident who served as a DuPage judge from 1996 until his retirement in 2007, announced last May that he was donating $2 million to the DuPage Convalescent Center Foundation because he wanted to help seniors and disabled adults.
