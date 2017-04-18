'Doggy Dating' pairs people, pups to promote pet adoption
They were among seven adoptable dogs who were the main attraction at Doggy Dating, a new animal adoption event sponsored by the College of DuPage, the Animal Rescue Foundation and the Naperville Area Humane Society. Dozens of college students stopped by during the two-hour event in Glen Ellyn, and one even fell in love with a large mutt she plans to adopt and rename Max.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livestock roaming free in Bartlette?
|19 hr
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Tue
|Jordan Meyer
|366
|Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Filthy Naperville
|21
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
|Gangs (May '08)
|Apr 11
|all is fair
|26
|NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16)
|Apr 10
|The whole town is...
|30
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|robert higgins
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC