'Doggy Dating' pairs people, pups to ...

'Doggy Dating' pairs people, pups to promote pet adoption

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

They were among seven adoptable dogs who were the main attraction at Doggy Dating, a new animal adoption event sponsored by the College of DuPage, the Animal Rescue Foundation and the Naperville Area Humane Society. Dozens of college students stopped by during the two-hour event in Glen Ellyn, and one even fell in love with a large mutt she plans to adopt and rename Max.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Livestock roaming free in Bartlette? 19 hr IdiotCamp 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Tue Jordan Meyer 366
Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16) Apr 15 Filthy Naperville 21
News Controversial gas station project clears hurdle... Apr 14 untruenorth 1
Gangs (May '08) Apr 11 all is fair 26
NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16) Apr 10 The whole town is... 30
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,490 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC