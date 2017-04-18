Color run in Wheaton draws more than ...

Color run in Wheaton draws more than 1,000 participants

If there's a spike in laundry detergent sales this weekend in Wheaton, you can blame it on the park district and its fifth annual Fun Run in Color. The 5K run and walk, which stepped off Saturday in downtown Wheaton, drew more than 1,000 participants.

