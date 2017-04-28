College endowments hope for rebound a...

College endowments hope for rebound after worst year since financial crisis

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Samuel Stupp, director of the Simpson Querrey Institute for BioNanotechnology at Northwestern University, is photographed April 26, 2017, at the institute. Northwestern alumnus Louis Simpson and his wife, Kimberly Querrey, have donated $25 million to endow the institute, and later gave $92 million for research programs and building construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 3 hr Noah Gevik 374
Naperville the Capitol of Liquor 5 hr Go Cubs 12
Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10) Thu Skybunny 112
Review: M C Property Management (Aug '08) Apr 25 BMM 37
News Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07) Apr 23 RECENTLY RELEASED 4
gang's in addison (Sep '07) Apr 21 anonymous 176
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dupage County was issued at April 28 at 4:48AM CDT

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC