Central Grocers will close 9 Ultra Foods stores, sell 22 Strack & Van Til sites
Strack & Van Til worker Brad Root removes shopping carts from the parking lot of a Valparaiso store in 2015. The grocery chain's parent company plans to sell 22 Strack & Van Til stores in Illinois and Indiana, it announced April 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livestock roaming free in Bartlette?
|11 hr
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Tue
|Jordan Meyer
|366
|Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Filthy Naperville
|21
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
|Gangs (May '08)
|Apr 11
|all is fair
|26
|NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16)
|Apr 10
|The whole town is...
|30
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|robert higgins
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC