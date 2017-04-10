Businesses urge DuPage County to lift video gambling ban
Some businesses have asked DuPage County to lift its nearly eight-year ban on video gambling machines in unincorporated parts of the county. Almost eight years after DuPage became the first county in the state to ban video gambling machines, some businesses and a Veterans of Foreign Wars post are calling for the prohibition to be repealed.
