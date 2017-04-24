Arrest, murder charge in I-88 shooting in Oak Brook
Courtesy of ABC 7 ChicagoIllinois State Police blocked the eastbound lanes of the Reagan Tollway starting Friday afternoon as they investigated a shooting. A Lansing man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in what state police are calling a road-rage shooting Friday on the Reagan Tollway in Oak Brook.
