8th Annual You Raise Me Up Concert to benefit Special Olympics on Saturday
The 8th Annual "You Raise Me Up" Concert to benefit Special Olympics Illinois will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 3:00 PM at College Church in Wheaton. This year's concert will feature the talents of The STARS of College Church, Tunes of Glory Pipes and Drums, Ron Schoeberlein, Take Note and The Village Vocal Chords.
