Woman accused of forging petitions for DuPage college board seat
A former candidate was charged Wednesday with submitting forged documents in an effort to obtain a seat on the College of DuPage Board of Trustees. Rafath Waheed, of west suburban Lisle, made photocopies of signatures on her completed application forms and later notarized those forged petitions as authentic, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|2 hr
|Kesley Wood
|344
|Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Cracker Mayo
|111
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Reginald Fortis
|9
|Homeless in Downers Grove (Nov '08)
|Mar 18
|homeless in dg
|63
|Fraud / Lombard, IL / Forum Financial Management
|Mar 16
|Beware
|1
|Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09)
|Mar 16
|Melanie
|3
|Forum Financial Management - investment fraud
|Mar 16
|Beware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC