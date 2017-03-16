Woman accused of forging petitions fo...

Woman accused of forging petitions for DuPage college board seat

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

A former candidate was charged Wednesday with submitting forged documents in an effort to obtain a seat on the College of DuPage Board of Trustees. Rafath Waheed, of west suburban Lisle, made photocopies of signatures on her completed application forms and later notarized those forged petitions as authentic, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

