Wipfli's Blaha named to CPA society's board

Wipfli LLP announced Brian Blaha, Wipfli's growth leader, has been appointed to the Illinois CPA Society's board of directors. The Illinois CPA Society's board leads and advises the society and includes a range of accomplished leaders who represent various accounting segments.

