Wheaton's plan to revitalize downtown...

Wheaton's plan to revitalize downtown business district

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Wheaton business owners will meet Monday with city engineers and designers as they prepare to break ground on a multiyear project to make downtown more vibrant and accessible to their customers. During the session at city hall, businesses will review the latest plans to revitalize a segment of Front Street and replace underground pipes that provide water to shops and restaurants.

