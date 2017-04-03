Wheaton's plan to revitalize downtown business district
Wheaton business owners will meet Monday with city engineers and designers as they prepare to break ground on a multiyear project to make downtown more vibrant and accessible to their customers. During the session at city hall, businesses will review the latest plans to revitalize a segment of Front Street and replace underground pipes that provide water to shops and restaurants.
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|12 hr
|Katie Sturtz
|355
|Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic...
|Sun
|Eat more pork
|5
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Sat
|cc il
|9
|Gangs (May '08)
|Mar 28
|ChiraqDemon21
|25
|Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16)
|Mar 27
|Psychovolo
|52
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
