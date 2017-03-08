Wheaton native advances on 'The Voice'

Wheaton native advances on 'The Voice'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

Wheaton native and University of Illinois veterinary student Micah Tryba successfully auditioned on NBC's "The Voice" Monday night, singing "I'm Every Woman," by Chaka Khan . Both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani wanted to select Tryba on their teams, but she decided to "go with her gut" and chose Team Blake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 21 hr Kenny Davis 333
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Mar 5 Captain Howdy 40
District 94 Referendum Mar 1 A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Feb 27 Federale 8
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,418,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC