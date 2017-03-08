Wheaton native advances on 'The Voice'
Wheaton native and University of Illinois veterinary student Micah Tryba successfully auditioned on NBC's "The Voice" Monday night, singing "I'm Every Woman," by Chaka Khan . Both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani wanted to select Tryba on their teams, but she decided to "go with her gut" and chose Team Blake.
