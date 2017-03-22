Wheaton man facing child pornography charges
According to DuPage County court records, John Maurer, 47, of the 700 block of East Liberty, was charged Feb. 27 with two counts of possessing child pornography after he turned himself in to Wheaton police on an arrest warrant. Deputy Chief Bill Murphy said Maurer is accused of using file-sharing software to collect and share pornographic images of minors.
