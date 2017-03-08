West Suburban Irish gearing for St. P...

West Suburban Irish gearing for St. Patrick's Day Parade

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Herald

Roughly 100 floats and marching units will take to the streets of Naperville on Saturday, March 11, when West Suburban Irish plays host to its 24th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. Organizers say it will take between two and three hours for the West Suburban Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade to make its way through Naperville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 4 hr Mike Castro 334
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Mar 5 Captain Howdy 40
District 94 Referendum Mar 1 A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Feb 27 Federale 8
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb 7 Lromeo 1
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC