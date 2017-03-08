West Suburban Irish gearing for St. Patrick's Day Parade
Roughly 100 floats and marching units will take to the streets of Naperville on Saturday, March 11, when West Suburban Irish plays host to its 24th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. Organizers say it will take between two and three hours for the West Suburban Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade to make its way through Naperville.
