Weekend picks: Country's Brantley Gilbert brings the party to Rosemont
Country music star Brantley Gilbert headlines the "The Devil Don't Sleep Tour," which also features Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs and Brian Davis on Thursday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $37.75-$115; $187 VIP seating; $15-$20 parking.
