VIDEO: 57 dogs saved from kill shelters meet their new families in touching video
The dogs were saved by TracysDogs , a nonprofit organization dedicated to working with kill shelters to adopt their dogs, rehabilitate them and then match them with deserving families. Last Saturday, the Texas-based organization brought its 32-foot trailer to the parking lot of a PetSmart in Wheaton, Illinois, to personally hand off the dogs to families from 11 different states.
