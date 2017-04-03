Trout season opens in DuPage County
A good-sized crowd is expected Saturday, April 1, as trout season opens at three lakes in DuPage County forest preserves. The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has stocked Pickerel Lake with roughly 2,000 pounds of rainbow trout and Grove Lake with 1,000 pounds.
