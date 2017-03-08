Theater events: 2nd Act Players premi...

Theater events: 2nd Act Players premieres one-act play winners

John Miraglia, left, Morgan Dixon and Colleen Mooney rehearse "Falling Into Macy," one of two winning entries in 2nd Act Players' one-act play competition premiering this weekend in Evanston. BrightSide Theatre's sixth season continues with a revival of Ken Ludwig's comedy "Moon Over Buffalo" about fading Broadway veterans George and Charlotte Hay.

