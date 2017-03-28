Taste of the Town: Foodie 5K to benef...

Taste of the Town: Foodie 5K to benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

The Foodie 5K, a benefit run for the Northern Illinois Food Bank, will take place at 9 a.m. April 1 at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, near Wheaton. The food bank provides nutritious meals to those in need in 13 counties, including Kane County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic... 5 hr Eat more pork 5
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 21 hr cc il 9
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Mar 31 Lindsay Branson 354
Gangs (May '08) Mar 28 ChiraqDemon21 25
Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16) Mar 27 Psychovolo 52
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar 27 Emeril LaGas 2
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dupage County was issued at April 02 at 3:45AM CDT

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,006,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC