St. Francis High School to Offer Transportation Options to Students in 2017-18
Beginning with the 2017-2018 school year, St. Francis High School will provide transportation options for students in surrounding communities. "We have done a statistical analysis that shows more students are traveling farther distances to get a St. Francis High School education, and we want to make it easier for students and their families," said Bob Gorski, Director of Finance & Operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|16 hr
|Haley Gerhart
|347
|Review: John Swider (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|CCS
|3
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10)
|Mar 20
|Cracker Mayo
|111
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Mar 20
|Reginald Fortis
|9
|Homeless in Downers Grove (Nov '08)
|Mar 18
|homeless in dg
|63
|Fraud / Lombard, IL / Forum Financial Management
|Mar 16
|Beware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC