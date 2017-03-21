Sentencing begins for Aurora man who ...

Sentencing begins for Aurora man who touched women's feet

Monday

A 55-year-year-old Warrenville woman told police she was "freaked out" and "felt like such a victim" last April when a stranger purposely rubbed his bare feet against her toes at the Warrenville Public Library. The woman declined to testify Monday during Omar Carlton's sentencing hearing, but prosecutors played a video statement she gave police shortly after the assault.

