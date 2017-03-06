Roskam talks taxes at luncheon, skips protesters
U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam spoke about tax policy to a lunch crowd at the City Club of Chicago on Monday, then left without speaking to reporters or to dozens of constituents who had gathered outside to protest the Wheaton Republican. In his speech, Roskam spoke about his hopes for changes to the country's tax code.
