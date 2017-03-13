Officer to pedal 350 miles in charity...

Officer to pedal 350 miles in charity ride

Officer Matt Kiebles of the Wilmington Police Department will mark his fifth year as a rider in Cycle Across Illinois, a charity bicycle ride that raises money and awareness for the Concerns of Police Survivors , Illinois Chapter. The ride honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty, and organizers try to route it through or near the homes, communities and departments of the officers being recognized.

