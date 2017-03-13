Most Americans Don't Know Their Neigh...

Most Americans Don't Know Their Neighbors: We Should Change That

Thursday Mar 9

When a lawyer asked Jesus, "And who is my neighbor?" the Lord told him to be a neighbor. And He still does! Over two decades ago, Robert Putnam's ground-breaking book "Bowling Alone" warned us of the alarming trend of Americans becoming isolated from one another, and how time-honored social institutions in our communities, such as the PTA, political parties, and even the church, have been devastated.

