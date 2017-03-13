Most Americans Don't Know Their Neighbors: We Should Change That
When a lawyer asked Jesus, "And who is my neighbor?" the Lord told him to be a neighbor. And He still does! Over two decades ago, Robert Putnam's ground-breaking book "Bowling Alone" warned us of the alarming trend of Americans becoming isolated from one another, and how time-honored social institutions in our communities, such as the PTA, political parties, and even the church, have been devastated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|3 hr
|Liz Murphy
|337
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Sun
|star
|9
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|Sun
|mwm
|14
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Mar 5
|Captain Howdy
|40
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC