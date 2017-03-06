Hope's Erin Herrmann headed to NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship
Hope College's Erin Herrmann is returning to compete in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championship for the second consecutive season. The senior from Wheaton, Illinois is one of 17 competitors to qualify in the 3,000 meters.
