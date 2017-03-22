Hope's Erin Herrmann chosen MIAA women's track athlete of week
Hope College's Erin Herrmann has been selected the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women's Track Athlete of the Week for competition during March 13-19. The senior from Wheaton, Illinois set a Emory Invitational meet record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase while winning the event on Friday in Atlanta, Georgia.
