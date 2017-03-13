Hope's Erin Herrmann 9th in 3,000 at NCAA indoor finals
Hope College's Erin Herrmann finished a personal-best ninth place in the 3,000 meters at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championship on Saturday at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.
