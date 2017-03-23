Historic Illinois mansion free for the taking if you can afford to move it
WATCH: This historic brick mansion will be demolished if no one steps up to pay for it to be moved to a new plot of land. If you're in the market for a brand new house, this beautiful 120-year-old mansion can be yours for free if you can figure out a way to move it off of the land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|2 hr
|Joy Stewart
|348
|Review: John Swider (Jun '15)
|Thu
|CCS
|3
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10)
|Mar 20
|Cracker Mayo
|111
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Mar 20
|Reginald Fortis
|9
|Homeless in Downers Grove (Nov '08)
|Mar 18
|homeless in dg
|63
|Fraud / Lombard, IL / Forum Financial Management
|Mar 16
|Beware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC