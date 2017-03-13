Ex-husband pleads guilty in brutal Wheaton murder

After killing his ex-wife in late January, Lee Leinweber stole all her money and planned to "live out his days" on a Hawaiian beach. Lee Leinweber, 56, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the Jan. 30 slaying of his ex-wife, Erin Leinweber, 58, at her townhouse on the 1300 block of Woodcutter Lane in Wheaton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.