Africa Study Bible Launches Worldwide: Celebratory Events Planned...

WHEATON, Ill., March 28, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- After a seven-year, cross-continental effort, Oasis International, in partnership with several major Christian organizations, is launching the Africa Study Bible: the first study Bible developed by Africans, with over 2,600 notes written by 350 contributors from 50 countries. Oasis is working with local leaders throughout Africa and the United States to host dedication events.

